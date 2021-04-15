YouTube Suspends Pastor TB Joshua’s TV Over Alleged Hate Speech

YouTube has suspended popular Christian television channel, Emmanuel TV, owned by Pastor TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

Joshua disclosed this on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He said the channel was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.

“Emmanuel TV YouTube suspension: Our mission is to share the love of God with everyone – irrespective of race or religion – and we strongly oppose all forms of hate speech! We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste,” he tweeted.

The pastor also uploaded the video said to be the cause of the suspension.

In the video clip, he prophesied that a man was possessed by a strange spirit and requested that he should come out.

“God hates sin, not sinners. When the Bible says, ‘Do not judge so that you will not be judged’, it means we should hate sin, not the sinner because sinners can change. If you have killed a sinner by judging him, there will be no opportunity for change.

“Sinners can be delivered. We should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts,” the pastor was heard saying in the video.