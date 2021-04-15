YouTube Suspends Pastor TB Joshua’s TV Over Alleged Hate Speech

The channel was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

YouTube has suspended popular Christian television channel, Emmanuel TV, owned by Pastor TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

Joshua disclosed this on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He said the channel was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.

“Emmanuel TV YouTube suspension: Our mission is to share the love of God with everyone – irrespective of race or religion – and we strongly oppose all forms of hate speech! We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste,” he tweeted.

The pastor also uploaded the video said to be the cause of the suspension.

In the video clip, he prophesied that a man was possessed by a strange spirit and requested that he should come out.

“God hates sin, not sinners. When the Bible says, ‘Do not judge so that you will not be judged’, it means we should hate sin, not the sinner because sinners can change. If you have killed a sinner by judging him, there will be no opportunity for change.

“Sinners can be delivered. We should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts,” the pastor was heard saying in the video. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries Finally Speaks On Its Court Victories Against Blogger Over Defamation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Free Speech: Twitter Shuns Nigeria, Chooses Ghana As Africa Operations Headquarters
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Christianity CAN Hits Back At Islamic Council Over Appointments, Accuses It Of Pushing To Islamise Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Atheism And Hypocrisy Of Nigerians By A.S.M Jimoh
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive With 10 Days To Election, Jonathan Splits Nigerian Pastors
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Buhari Commends Father Mbaka For Leadership During 2015 Elections
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Releases Video Of Saturday's Attack On Damasak, Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Damasak: How Brigadier-Commander Tilawan's Recklessness Allowed Boko Haram Kill Many, Make Residents Flee Homes— Military Source
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Former Akwa Ibom Attorney-General Over N1.4billion Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Is Either Insane Or Suffering From Delusions— Fani-Kayode Blasts Kano Governor For Calling Yoruba, Igbo Minority Groups
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Hard To Defend Fulani, Build Bridges Due To Ganduje’s Provocative Statements – Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Ex-Army Chief, Dambazau Made Money From Boko Haram Conflict, Bought Houses in Dubai – OPC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Why Alkali Can’t Be Confirmed As Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General In The Eyes Of The Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: APC Denies Zoning Presidency To Southern Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Why Marriage Mates Kill Their Spouses– Lawyers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military How Boko Haram Attacked Damasak With The Help Of Some Residents – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hundreds Of Yoruba Women From The Diaspora Storm Ooni Of Ife's Palace, Insist On Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad