Adeyemi College Of Education Bans Use Of Cars, Power Bikes By Students On Campus

The Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, has banned the use of cars and power bikes by students of the institution on campus.

In a circular dated Thursday, April 15, the school's management stated that this was necessary in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff from students who drive with ‘reckless abandon’.

The circular, signed by the registrar of the institution, O. O. Fakorede, noted that the school's management had received complaints from both students and staff of the institution hence the ban.

The ban is said to be effective immediately.

The circular read: “Ban on use of cars and power bikes by students. The College management has observed that students who own cars and power bikes drive their cars and ride their power bikes on campus with reckless abandon.

“Management has equally received complaints from both students and staff on this act of indiscipline.

“As a consequence of this, and in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff, management hereby bans students from bringing their cars or power bikes into the College premises.

“The ban is effective immediately.



Students concerned are advised to comply with this directive.”

The college joins the list of higher institutions of learning in Nigeria that had placed such a ban.

On March 14, SaharaReporters reported that the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, banned students from driving private cars on campus.

The school said the measure followed “intelligence reports” received by the institution’s management.

The management of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, had also allegedly banned students from driving cars within the school premises.

According to a banner shared on social media, students' cars are banned from entry due to security reasons.