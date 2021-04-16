Buhari Snoring While Nigeria Is Sinking —Dino Melaye

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

A former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, on Friday described President Muhammadu Buhari as sleeping while the country is in a crisis. 

According to Melaye, under Buhari's leadership, things are not going well for Nigeria. 

On his Facebook page, the former Senator said, "President Buhari should be worried. Twitter picked Ghana as Regional office, Germany again picked Ghana as West Africa HQ for Center for Global Health. Nigeria is sinking and our President is snoring."

Melaye was referring to the decision by Twitter to site its African headquarters in Ghana despite Nigeria having a population with 39.6 million accounts on the social media platform, which is more than the entire 32 million population of Ghana, according to NOI polls.

Similarly, the German government has announced that it will support the launch of a German-West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention, to be sited in Ghana. 

Christoph Retzlaff, German Ambassador to Ghana, announced in a tweet on Thursday that the Ghanaian centre is one of eighth of such in the worldwide.

