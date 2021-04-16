Enforce Presidential Shoot-on-sight Order For Illegal Possessors Of AK-47, Chief Of Defence Staff Directs Nigerian Soldiers

The CDS said the Presidential directive to shoot-on-sight anyone illegally bearing an AK-47 rifle was very clear and must be enforced.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has decried the proliferation of illegal arms in the country, saying it is a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Irabor disclosed this in Asaba, the Delta State capital while addressing journalists on Friday after a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The CDS said the Presidential directive to shoot-on-sight anyone illegally bearing an AK-47 rifle was very clear and must be enforced.

While saying Nigeria as a country forbade illegal bearing of arms, he warned that anyone found with such weapons would be regarded as an enemy of the state and treated as such.

He said, “The mandate of the President for dealing with everyone holding AK-47 illegally is a mandate that must be enforced because we are a state that does not condone illegal bearing of arms.

“The armed forces and other security agencies are the only institutions that are mandated to carry arms in the course of their duties.

“So, anyone who is carrying an AK-47 or any other weapon, for that matter, is considered a threat to the existence of the state.

“And, because he is an enemy of the state, it must be addressed; so, it’s not a question of my view but rather a question of having to carry out the mandate of Mr President.

“The Armed Forces in partnership with other security agencies will do all that is necessary to bring peace and security across the land and Nigeria certainly, will know peace again.”

