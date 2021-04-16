Group Demands Immediate Release Of Orlu NBA Chairman, Lawyers Arrested Over Absconded Client

A group, Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called on the Imo State police command to immediately release the Chairman of NBA, Orlu, and other lawyers arrested.

RAMINBA made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana and Secretary, Ayo Ademiluyi.

According to the body, the police have arrested a member of the NBA, Orlu branch, whose unidentified client had absconded.

The chairman of NBA, Orlu, Barrister Celestine Agbordike alongside six other officials of the association had gone to the station to secure bail for their detained colleague.

They were, however, arrested and detained at the Anti-kidnapping Section of the police in Owerri, Imo State.

The statement read, “We are seized of the bizarre incident of police arrest and detention of Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Orlu branch in Imo State with 6 (six) other officers who went to secure the bail of a member of the NBA, Orlu branch, arrested in lieu of his absconded client.



“We are aware by media reports that the detained lawyer was arrested in lieu of his client who absconded.

“We are also aware that upon learning about the detention of their member, seven officers of the NBA, Orlu branch, including the Chairman, Barrister Celestine Agbordike went to the police station to get him out on bail but in a dramatic twist, the policemen from Abuja arrested all of them and locked them up.



“We are aware that they are currently being detained at Anti-kidnapping Section of the Police in Owerri. We are also aware that the arrested NBA officers are currently being detained in Owerri, Imo State capital.

“We unequivocally call for their immediate release forthwith.”