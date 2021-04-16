Group Demands Immediate Release Of Orlu NBA Chairman, Lawyers Arrested Over Absconded Client

The chairman of NBA, Orlu, Barrister Celestine Agbordike alongside six other officials of the association had gone to the station to secure bail for their detained colleague.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

A group, Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called on the Imo State police command to immediately release the Chairman of NBA, Orlu, and other lawyers arrested.

RAMINBA made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana and Secretary, Ayo Ademiluyi. 

File Photo

According to the body, the police have arrested a member of the NBA, Orlu branch, whose unidentified client had absconded. 

The chairman of NBA, Orlu, Barrister Celestine Agbordike alongside six other officials of the association had gone to the station to secure bail for their detained colleague.

They were, however, arrested and detained at the Anti-kidnapping Section of the police in Owerri, Imo State.

The statement read, “We are seized of the bizarre incident of police arrest and detention of Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Orlu branch in Imo State with 6 (six) other officers who went to secure the bail of a member of the NBA, Orlu branch, arrested in lieu of his absconded client.
 
“We are aware by media reports that the detained lawyer was arrested in lieu of his client who absconded.

“We are also aware that upon learning about the detention of their member, seven officers of the NBA, Orlu branch, including the Chairman, Barrister Celestine Agbordike went to the police station to get him out on bail but in a dramatic twist, the policemen from Abuja arrested all of them and locked them up.
 
“We are aware that they are currently being detained at Anti-kidnapping Section of the Police in Owerri. We are also aware that the arrested NBA officers are currently being detained in Owerri, Imo State capital.

“We unequivocally call for their immediate release forthwith.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police IGP Team Detains HEDA Chairman For Sharing $1billion Malabu Oil Report Indicting Former AGF, Adoke
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Why Alkali Can’t Be Confirmed As Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General In The Eyes Of The Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights How Police Begged My Brother Assaulted By Rich Men's Sons To Bury Case — Woman
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police #EndSARS: Inspector General Of Police Orders Investigation Into Extortion Allegation Against Kwara Police Spokesperson
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Killed Abducted Manager After Collecting N10m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorist Group
ACTIVISM Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As A Terrorist Group
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Reacts To ‘Jagaba Rice’ Distributed In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Terrorism Nigerians Petition US Government, Want Isa Pantami On Terrorist Watchlist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana How Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Was Jailed 90 Days Over Nude Photo With Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money CBN Governor Replies Obaseki Over Claims Nigeria Printed N60 Billion For March Allocation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Oduduwa Republic: Will There Be Civil Sharia As Yoruba Muslims Have Been Demanding? —MURIC Asks Agitators
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News #PantamiResign Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Call For Sacking Of Minister Over Pro-terrorism Comments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why 2023 General Elections May Not Hold At Stipulated Time, Says Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad