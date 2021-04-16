How Security Agents Foiled Jailbreak Attempt At Edo Correctional Centre— Prison Service

It, however, took the swift intervention of security agents that overpowered the prisoners to prevent the attempted jailbreak prompted by some prisoners.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

There was an attempt by inmates to break free from prison at Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ubiaja, Edo State on Wednesday.

It, however, took the swift intervention of  security agents that overpowered the prisoners to prevent the attempted jailbreak prompted by some prisoners.


This was contained in a press release issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Dsc Aminu S. Suleman.

The statement stated the convicts initiated a disturbance following an instigation by some hardened criminals that heard of jailbreak occurrences in Edo State last year and the recent one in Imo State.

“On Wednesday, 14th April, 2021, the inmates at Medium Security Custodial Centre Ubiaja attempted a jailbreak. This started as unrest by the inmates refusing to return to their cells on been opened out as it is the routine practice.

“Investigations later revealed that some hardened criminals among the inmates instigated others to riot having heard of what happened at Oko, Benin, and Owerri to effect jailbreak for possible escape.

"This led to violence, damaging of cells, the admin blocks, medical office, and boring of holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to facilitate their escape from custody.

"They were eventually repelled and overpowered due to the re-enforcement of armed personnel of the Correctional Service, the Police Force, Nigerian Army, NSCDC, and the DSS who were deployed to the Custodial center to ensure calm and full control of the situation,” the statement partly said.

It continued, “The situation is fully under control with the inmates returned to their cells. No life was lost but some staff and inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and no inmate escaped from custody.

"The Controller who was at the Custodial Centre in person thanked the various sister security agencies for the effective synergy and prompt response. This he described as a clear statement to the public that there is a commitment to peace and security in the state.

"He therefore also assures the general public of peace and calm of the various custodial centres in Edo state command.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Reacts To ‘Jagaba Rice’ Distributed In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism Nigerians Petition US Government, Want Isa Pantami On Terrorist Watchlist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Reacts To ‘Jagaba Rice’ Distributed In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism Nigerians Petition US Government, Want Isa Pantami On Terrorist Watchlist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Ghana How Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Was Jailed 90 Days Over Nude Photo With Son
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money CBN Governor Replies Obaseki Over Claims Nigeria Printed N60 Billion For March Allocation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Oduduwa Republic: Will There Be Civil Sharia As Yoruba Muslims Have Been Demanding? —MURIC Asks Agitators
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News #PantamiResign Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Call For Sacking Of Minister Over Pro-terrorism Comments
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why 2023 General Elections May Not Hold At Stipulated Time, Says Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad