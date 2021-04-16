How Security Agents Foiled Jailbreak Attempt At Edo Correctional Centre— Prison Service

There was an attempt by inmates to break free from prison at Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ubiaja, Edo State on Wednesday.

It, however, took the swift intervention of security agents that overpowered the prisoners to prevent the attempted jailbreak prompted by some prisoners.



This was contained in a press release issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Dsc Aminu S. Suleman.

The statement stated the convicts initiated a disturbance following an instigation by some hardened criminals that heard of jailbreak occurrences in Edo State last year and the recent one in Imo State.

“On Wednesday, 14th April, 2021, the inmates at Medium Security Custodial Centre Ubiaja attempted a jailbreak. This started as unrest by the inmates refusing to return to their cells on been opened out as it is the routine practice.

“Investigations later revealed that some hardened criminals among the inmates instigated others to riot having heard of what happened at Oko, Benin, and Owerri to effect jailbreak for possible escape.

"This led to violence, damaging of cells, the admin blocks, medical office, and boring of holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to facilitate their escape from custody.

"They were eventually repelled and overpowered due to the re-enforcement of armed personnel of the Correctional Service, the Police Force, Nigerian Army, NSCDC, and the DSS who were deployed to the Custodial center to ensure calm and full control of the situation,” the statement partly said.

It continued, “The situation is fully under control with the inmates returned to their cells. No life was lost but some staff and inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and no inmate escaped from custody.

"The Controller who was at the Custodial Centre in person thanked the various sister security agencies for the effective synergy and prompt response. This he described as a clear statement to the public that there is a commitment to peace and security in the state.

"He therefore also assures the general public of peace and calm of the various custodial centres in Edo state command.”