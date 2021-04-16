It’s Time For National Summit On Insecurity – Ex-presidential Aide, Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said now is the time for Nigeria to have a national summit to proffer solutions to the problem of insecurity in the country.

In a Twitter thread on Friday titled ‘Insecurity And Galloping Inflation,’ Okupe said productivity has declined in the country.

According to him, this is visible in the agricultural sector affected by the activities of herdsmen and bandits.

He said Nigerian government must urgently find a solution to the problem of insecurity before it snuffs the life out of the people.

His post read, “Whatever economic model subsists in the country, the fact is our productivity is on a steep decline nationally. This is more visible in the agriculture sector.

“Insurgency, Banditry and herdsmen/farmers’ clashes have virtually sent farmers away from their farms while open grazing itself has devastated farmlands across the nation.

“Inflation rate of 18+% is terrible bad news for the managers of our economy.

“When coupled with ever-increasing food prices, a dual evil of hunger and poverty is unleashed on the populace.

“The Nigerian government must urgently find solutions to insecurity before it snuffs the life out of our people and threatens our very existence.

“An all-inclusive national summit on proffering sustainable solutions to insecurity is now a national imperative.”