It’s Time For National Summit On Insecurity – Ex-presidential Aide, Okupe

He said Nigerian government must urgently find a solution to the problem of insecurity before it snuffs the life out of the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said now is the time for Nigeria to have a national summit to proffer solutions to the problem of insecurity in the country.

In a Twitter thread on Friday titled ‘Insecurity And Galloping Inflation,’ Okupe said productivity has declined in the country.

According to him, this is visible in the agricultural sector affected by the activities of herdsmen and bandits.

He said Nigerian government must urgently find a solution to the problem of insecurity before it snuffs the life out of the people.

His post read, “Whatever economic model subsists in the country, the fact is our productivity is on a steep decline nationally. This is more visible in the agriculture sector.

“Insurgency, Banditry and herdsmen/farmers’ clashes have virtually sent farmers away from their farms while open grazing itself has devastated farmlands across the nation.

“Inflation rate of 18+% is terrible bad news for the managers of our economy.

“When coupled with ever-increasing food prices, a dual evil of hunger and poverty is unleashed on the populace.

“The Nigerian government must urgently find solutions to insecurity before it snuffs the life out of our people and threatens our very existence.

“An all-inclusive national summit on proffering sustainable solutions to insecurity is now a national imperative.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How Three Abducted Women Secured Their Freedom In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abductors Of Afaka Students Demand N500 Million Ransom — Parents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Enforce Presidential Shoot-on-sight Order For Illegal Possessors Of AK-47, Chief Of Defence Staff Directs Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Open Fire On Villagers, Kill Six, Injure Others In Plateau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Lawmaker Declines Nigerian Government's Appointment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Terrorism Nigerians Petition US Government, Want Isa Pantami On Terrorist Watchlist
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Reacts To ‘Jagaba Rice’ Distributed In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana How Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Was Jailed 90 Days Over Nude Photo With Son
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News #PantamiResign Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Call For Sacking Of Minister Over Pro-terrorism Comments
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Three Abducted Women Secured Their Freedom In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money CBN Governor Replies Obaseki Over Claims Nigeria Printed N60 Billion For March Allocation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abductors Of Afaka Students Demand N500 Million Ransom — Parents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad