Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack

Some northern traders have been killed in yet another attack in Imo State.

According to Aminiya, a Hausa publication of Daily Trust, the killings were recorded last week.

Four people were reportedly killed in Orlu, while three were murdered in Amaka town.

Dr. Lawan Yusuf, a resident of Owerri, Imo State capital, blamed the attacks on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



“Even yesterday, the IPOB attacked some northerners who sell meat and killed three people. We have already buried them.”



“Whenever they meet northerners in their business location, they ask whether they have a permit to live in Biafra and if they say no, they (IPOB) will beat you with weapons; many of our people have been killed that way,” he said.



Yusuf said officers were deployed to only a residential area dominated by northerners, Oma-Hausa “But there is no security personnel in the other areas, and honestly, we are living in fear.”



At least 11 northerners have been killed in the last two weeks in Imo.



Meanwhile, hundreds of northerners have reportedly vacated the state.



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo had last week assured the northern community in the state of his government’s determination to protect them and their property.

