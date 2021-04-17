How Six Gunmen Kidnapped Ekiti State Monarch Inside His Palace

The gunmen, numbering six, scaled the Oba's fence and fired several shots in the air to scare its occupants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

Gunmen have kidnapped Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, police said on Friday.

The gunmen took the ruler after invading his palace on Thursday.

File Photo

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman for the police in the state, described it as "unfortunate and regrettable".

"We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits," he said.

Sources in Ilemeso told reporters that the gunmen, numbering six, scaled the Oba's fence and fired several shots in the air to scare its occupants.

They said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. on Thursday night when the chiefs who visited the place had left.

"After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba, which showed that they came for him," one of the sources said.

Ilemeso is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, narrowly escaped a kidnapping at Isan Ekiti last week on the Ewu-Ayetoro road.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has called for the deployment of troops in the state following attacks and kidnap of royal fathers by gunmen.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Six Shot Dead At Drinking Joint In Plateau
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kenyan Lady Admits To Wrongly Accusing Nigerian Man Of Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abductors Of Afaka Students Demand N500 Million Ransom — Parents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME How Three Abducted Women Secured Their Freedom In Ibadan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Lawmaker Declines Nigerian Government's Appointment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nine Governors Diverting Local Government Funds, NULGE Says, Plans Protests
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Will Be Allowed In Oduduwa Republic, Igboho's Aide Replies MURIC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Why There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023, Igboho’s Aide, Koiki Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Makinde Sacks Ladoke Akintola University Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Angry Workers Block Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad