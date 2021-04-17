How Six Gunmen Kidnapped Ekiti State Monarch Inside His Palace

Gunmen have kidnapped Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, police said on Friday.

The gunmen took the ruler after invading his palace on Thursday.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman for the police in the state, described it as "unfortunate and regrettable".

"We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits," he said.

Sources in Ilemeso told reporters that the gunmen, numbering six, scaled the Oba's fence and fired several shots in the air to scare its occupants.

They said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. on Thursday night when the chiefs who visited the place had left.

"After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba, which showed that they came for him," one of the sources said.

Ilemeso is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, narrowly escaped a kidnapping at Isan Ekiti last week on the Ewu-Ayetoro road.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has called for the deployment of troops in the state following attacks and kidnap of royal fathers by gunmen.