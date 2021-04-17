NULGE To Occupy Homes Of Lawmakers Supporting Bill To Scrap LGAs

The union says all in support of the bill are enemies of Nigeria and democracy and insensitive to Nigerians' plight and governance needs in rural areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees is planning a protest to occupy the country homes of all federal lawmakers in support of a bill calling for the scrapping of local government councils.

The union says all in support of the bill are enemies of Nigeria and democracy and insensitive to Nigerians' plight and governance needs in rural areas.

The NULGE President, Ambali Olatunji, spoke in reaction to the bill before the House of Representatives seeking to abolish the third tier of government.

The bill is being sponsored by a House of Representatives member, Bob Solomon ( PDP- Rivers).

Olatunji said if the bill were not killed immediately, the workers would in the next few days stage a protest at the National Assembly, after which they would storm the country homes of all members of the parliament.

"Our existence is being threatened; we will not sit down and watch. There will be a national protest there at the National Assembly.

"They are no longer representing us; they are representing themselves. Bob Emmanuel, who benefited from the local government system, has now become so disillusioned that he wants the scheme scrapped.

"He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is why we have asked the party to call their son to order. Any person who attempts to kill the local government system is killing his own political future.

"No lawmaker, who is on the side of the masses, should join this destructive move. We shall fight them all," he said.

The NULGE boss urged governors, who believed in the local governments and have conducted elections to speak out against this plan to destabilize a system that draws government closer to the people.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Some Agents Fought NIN Registration In 2011, 2015 And Presently Fighting Me – Pantami Reacts To Allegations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International "We Can't Visit Other Countries"—Nigerians In Mexico Beg Aregbesola To Intervene After Three-year Passport Renewal Delay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Disrupt Yoruba Nation Rally In Ibadan, Take Over Venue
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Jobs Why I Became Scavenger In Lagos – Master’s Degree Holder
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 11 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Prince Philip Buried In Royal Vault of UK’s St George’s Chapel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad