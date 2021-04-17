NULGE To Occupy Homes Of Lawmakers Supporting Bill To Scrap LGAs

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees is planning a protest to occupy the country homes of all federal lawmakers in support of a bill calling for the scrapping of local government councils.

The union says all in support of the bill are enemies of Nigeria and democracy and insensitive to Nigerians' plight and governance needs in rural areas.

The NULGE President, Ambali Olatunji, spoke in reaction to the bill before the House of Representatives seeking to abolish the third tier of government.

The bill is being sponsored by a House of Representatives member, Bob Solomon ( PDP- Rivers).

Olatunji said if the bill were not killed immediately, the workers would in the next few days stage a protest at the National Assembly, after which they would storm the country homes of all members of the parliament.

"Our existence is being threatened; we will not sit down and watch. There will be a national protest there at the National Assembly.

"They are no longer representing us; they are representing themselves. Bob Emmanuel, who benefited from the local government system, has now become so disillusioned that he wants the scheme scrapped.

"He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is why we have asked the party to call their son to order. Any person who attempts to kill the local government system is killing his own political future.

"No lawmaker, who is on the side of the masses, should join this destructive move. We shall fight them all," he said.

The NULGE boss urged governors, who believed in the local governments and have conducted elections to speak out against this plan to destabilize a system that draws government closer to the people.