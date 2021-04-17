PDP Youths Knock Finance Minister Over Printing Of N60billion Notes

The PDP youths said the minister was incapable, and it had become imperative for Buhari to rejig his cabinet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Frontiers has knocked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, asking her to immediately apologise over the discordant tunes in the Muhammadu Buhari government after the Central Bank of Nigeria confirmed that N60billion was printed for allocation in March.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP youths said the minister was incapable, and it had become imperative for Buhari to rejig his cabinet.

PDPNYF, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Usman Okai Austin, said that it was unfortunate that the minister was "just a mere figurehead, not knowing the happenings around the country's economy."

"We commend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for confirming that the Federal Government actually printed N60billion to increase the March 2021 allocation to states.

"In his words, the CBN governor was quoted as saying that, "If you understand the concept of printing money, it's about lending money. That is our job. To print is about lending money. So, there is no need of putting up controversy about printing money as if we go into the factory, print the naira and start distributing on the streets.

"So, the denial by the Hon Minister of Finance is a further confirmation that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is singing discordant tunes even among his lieutenants; and that the President does not have a handle on his administration.

"The nation's chief economy supervisor either pretended ignorance or she is ignorant of the nitty-gritty of the Nigerian economy, which should ordinarily be her area of special competence. Now more than ever, it has become imperative for the President to rejig his cabinet members for the interest of the nation and greater efficiency."

