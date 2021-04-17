Prince Philip Buried In Royal Vault of UK’s St George’s Chapel

The vault was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there. The other two are George IV and William IV.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

Prince Philip’s coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel in the United Kingdom.

It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab and lowered into the vault by an electric motor.

iNews

The vault was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there. The other two are George IV and William IV.

Horns were played as his coffin was lowered down.

The Archbishop of Canterbury gave a blessing before the choir sang the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

The members of the royal family looked up as the choir sang while the queen bowed her head, NAN reports.

The 94-year-old monarch was then led out of the church by the archbishop and followed by her family members.

Prince William, her grandson, was seen glancing back at the vault as he left his pew.

In the funeral procession which departed Windsor Castle to the chapel was Queen Elizabeth II, who was driven in a car. It was her first appearance in public since the death of her husband.

Philip’s coffin had been draped with his standard and driven by a green military Land Rover Defender.

The children of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – walked behind the Land Rover.

Also in the procession were the Earl of Wessex, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

Queen Elizabeth II followed behind in a car.

For the eight-minute procession, a gun was fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News The Olu Of Warri Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Traditional Idanre Chiefs Shielding Suspect In Pregnant Woman’s Death, Beg Family To Settle Case Outside Law
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Corruption Allegation: I'm Not The Account Officer, Sanusi Replies To Ganduje’s Query
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Take Nigerians Back To Military Era, Free Sowore -Gani Adams Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Tradition Two Youth Groups Clash In Delta Over Monarch's Burial
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Disrupt Yoruba Nation Rally In Ibadan, Take Over Venue
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Jobs Why I Became Scavenger In Lagos – Master’s Degree Holder
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 11 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Real Reason TB Joshua’s Youtube Channel Was Suspended
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad