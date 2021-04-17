Six Shot Dead At Drinking Joint In Plateau

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

The police say six persons have been killed during an attack by gunmen on a beer parlour in Wereng in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Jos.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Mr Ogaba, the incident occurred on Thursday night at the drinking joint.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate attack at a beer parlour in Wedrreng village of Riyom where six persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, condemned the incident and had directed the Area Commander to relocate to the community.

“More personnel have been deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored and to avert further breakdown of law and order in the village,” he said

He said the command had commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.

He called on residents of the community to be law-abiding and provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to security agencies.

