Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 11 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Suspected Fulani herdsmen militias have invaded Mbakyondu community in the Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State, killing no fewer than 11 persons, while others were left injured.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred at about 4 am on Saturday when the residents were still asleep.

File Photo

A media aide to the LGA Chairman, Mr. Udam Samuel, said the recovered bodies of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue at Naka, the headquarters.

According to him, security agencies have been deployed to the affected area to ensure that normalcy returns to the place.

He said, “Security agencies have swung into action as directed by the LGA Chairman.”

Udam, a native of the community, added that some community members were still missing as bodies were being recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anene Catherine, confirmed the incident.

In a text message, the PPRO noted that a team of officers had been deployed to the area against further attack.

“A team of police officers have been deployed to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Further information will be communicated to you, please,” the PPRO added.