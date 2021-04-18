Buhari Promises To Rebuild Places Destroyed By Boko Haram In Adamawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on Kwapre community in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Boko Haram insurgents had on Friday, attacked the Adamawa community, killing and destroying property.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, during his visit to the community on Sunday, expressed his deepest sympathy.

The President offered his condolences to those affected in the community by the attack.

“I’m in Kwapre to see things under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and to sympathise and condole with the community. I have seen the level of destruction which is tragic of monumental dimension. I’m deeply saddened by what I saw and therefore assuring the community that the government will do all that is possible to protect the lives and property of the citizens,” he said.

According to the President, over 78 houses, 12 shops, schools and four worship centres were destroyed during the terrorists’ attack.

He noted that community members had great roles to play in securing communities, adding that it is a collective responsibility.

”The government is going to take steps that will be quite effective to curtail the menace as much as possible. The government is going to help the community to reconstruct places destroyed,” he added.

