I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric

The religious leaders should pray quickly against the death of these Presidents, else it will happen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

A cleric, Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, has said God wants religious leaders in the country to pray fervently against the deaths of Nigerian and Ivorian Presidents.

In a statement he forwarded to Daily Post on Saturday containing some prophecies, he declared that a “brave person will pass away this month in Nigeria,” adding that the individual’s “death will make people to tremble,” and will have “a widespread effect on the nation.”

Speaking further, the cleric said, “Pray against the death of Presidents of Nigeria and Ivory Coast.”

He said, “Thus says the Lord: The religious leaders should pray quickly against the death of these Presidents, else it will happen.

“They should pray to I, the Lord to bring down the hand of judgment, because one of these presidents is presently sick. Though I, the Lord am not happy but I want the repentance of the hearts of these presidents.

“Thus says the Lord: If people pray, I the Lord will postpone their death.

“The President of Nigeria will lose power due to disobedience:

“Thus says the Lord: I have warned him several times, but the hour has come when the judgment hand of I the Lord will come upon him because of his disobedience.

“He refused to obey My instructions because he feared humans. The president and those pushing him will be judged together; because I have given him ample time to change, but he did not change.

“The time given to him to change is about to elapse; once the time expires, his government will be rejected and the government will be given to his neighbour who is better than him.”

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria returned to the country on Thursday very strong and “re-energised” after spending two weeks in the United Kingdom for medical checkup.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

