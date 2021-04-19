BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Zone 13 Nigeria Police Headquarters at Ukpo, near Awka in Anambra.

Ukpo is in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

Zone 13 covers three South-East states of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen struck around 4 am and killed two policemen.

The deceased were identified as Inspector Ishaku Aura and Uzoma Uwaebuka.

Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks against security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

On April 5, gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, burning 38 vehicles and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced the set-up of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.