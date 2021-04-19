BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers

The gunmen struck around 4 am and killed two policemen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Zone 13 Nigeria Police Headquarters at Ukpo, near Awka in Anambra.

Ukpo is in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

SaharaReporters Media

Zone 13 covers three South-East states of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen struck around 4 am and killed two policemen.

The deceased were identified as Inspector Ishaku Aura and Uzoma Uwaebuka.

Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks against security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

On April 5, gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, burning 38 vehicles and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced the set-up of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Sack Another Police Station In Abia As Officers Now Wear Mufti
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Gunmen Abduct Fellow Fulani People In Oyo, Demand Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Gombe Communities In Fresh Attack, Burn 50 Houses, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: ESN Releases Photo Of Suspected Fulani Terrorist Killed In Ebonyi Violence, Blames Northerners
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill One, Kidnap 15 Others
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Failed Nigerians, He’s Even Tolerating Rubbish From Them— Masari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Aide Arrested For Fraud In India
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad