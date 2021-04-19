Buhari Holds Closed-Door Meeting With New Niger President, Bazoum

The visiting Nigerien leader, who is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria, was received by President Buhari at the forecourt of the Villa around 1.22p.m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

Among those who joined the president to welcome Bazoum are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and some presidential aides.

The governors of Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi and Zamfara states were also at the villa to welcome Bazoum.

 

Bazoum was sworn in on 2 April for the first five-year term as President of Niger Republic.

 

His inauguration marked the first successful transfer of power from outgoing president to an elected Nigerien leader since the country’s independence in 1960.

 

The two West African leaders went into closed-door bilateral talks immediately after the brief welcoming ceremony.

 

It was gathered that Bazoum, 61, would also be hosted to a private breaking of fast by President Buhari around 6.50p.m

 

President Buhari had earlier received a briefing from Vice-President Osinbajo before the arrival of the Nigerien President.

 

The Nigerian leader returned to Abuja on Thursday after a 16-day medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

