Buhari's Government Surrounded By Terrorists— Ondo Cleric

Leader of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said there can be no progress in Nigeria’s security architecture unless President Muhammadu Buhari identifies some terrorists in his administration.

The clergyman, who addressed members of his congregation on the state of the nation in Akure on Sunday, said Buhari’s government was surrounded by terrorists.

According to him, this is responsible for the inability of the All Progressives Congress to make headway in tackling terrorism.

He said, “Please, pray to God to expose terrorists in this government. They dress like politicians, act like politicians, talk like politicians, but at the corner of their rooms, they are terrorists.

“They have kept us in the dark for a long time, but God is exposing them. Have you seen where darkness drives away the darkness? No, impossible.

“When you appoint a thief to manage the affairs of a nation, the result you get is negative. No wonder everything about this government is negative.

“Must you appoint Fulanis in the key positions of a country of over 200 million citizens with different ethnic groups?

“We can’t continue this way, we are not fools. If you like, pray and fast from now till eternity, nothing can be changed unless we call “a spade a spade”.

“You are praying for a heart full of hate and injustice, you want God to answer such prayers? No, because our God looks at the heart, according to 1 Samuel 16:7.

“The greatest enemies we have are those who are the corridors of power. They have everything within them to make the people laugh again, but they have chosen to make us cry.”

Incidentally, communications minister, Isa Pantami has been under fire since the clips of some of his lectures resurfaced over 10 years later, some of which showed he was sympathetic to extremist sects like Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

Pantami recently renounced some of his old comments following public criticism and calls for his resignation or sacking, saying, "Some of the comments I made some years ago that are generating controversies now were based on my understanding of religious issues at the time."