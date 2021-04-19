FULL LIST: 112 Chibok Girls Still Held By Boko Haram After Seven Years

Seven years after they were abducted, the BringBackOurGirls movement has identified and released the names of 112 Chibok schoolgirls who are still held in the custody of Boko Haram insurgents.

The Boko Haram insurgents had invaded the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok area of Borno State on April 14, 2014, and abducted 276 schoolgirls preparing for their final-year examination.

Chibok girls in captivity

Among them, 164 have either escaped, been released or rescued. Ever since the abduction of these girls, the Bring Back Our Girls movement has been at the forefront of the campaign.

On Saturday, the Lagos State arm of BBOG held a sit-out in the Ikoyi area of the state to mark the seventh anniversary of the abduction.

During the sit-out, the group provided the names of the 112 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram custody.

The names are listed below;

1. Aisha Lawan

2. Hauwa Mutah

3. Falta Lawan

4. Hajara Isa

5. Kabu Mala

6. Maryam Abba

7. Hannatu Musa

8. Laraba John

9. Deborah Nuhu

10. Saratu Dauda

11. Aisha Grema

12. Asabe Ali

13. Margret Shettima

14. Yana Yidau

15. Hauwa Kwakwi

16. Hauwa Musa

17. Saraya Musa

18. Hauwa Joseph

19. Yana Pogu

20. Jinkal Yama

21. Eli Ibrahim

22. Rifkatu Yakubu

23. Hannatu Nuhu

24. Maryamu Abubakar

25. Hamsatu Abubakar

26. Deborah Abbas

27. Rhoda Haruna

28. Hauwa Wuleh

29. Hauwa Nkeki

30. Christiana Yusuf

31. Raklya Kwamta

32. Christiana Yusuf

33. Halima Gambo

34. Rhoda John

35. Hassana Adamu

36. Ruth Ngiladar

37. Safiya Abdu

38. Serah Luka

39. Aishatu Musa

40. Hauwa Peter

41. Ruth Bitrus

42. Hanatu Ishaku

43. Mary Amos

44. Victoria Dauda

45. Saratu Thuji

46. Mary Dauda

47. Saratu Iliya

48. Halima Ali

49. Bilkisu Abdullahi

50. Rebecca Ibrahim

51. Zainab Yaga

52. Awa Ali

53. Hanatu Madu

54. Sarah Samuel

55. Mary Nkeki

56. Hauwa Isuwa

57. Godiya Bitrus

58. Awa Sasa

59. Hauwa Balte

60. Glory Yaga

61. Mary Paul

62. Ladi Paul

63. Ruth Lawan

64. Laraba Mallum

65. Ruth Wavi

66. Rahila Yohanna

67. Ihyi Abudu

68. Lydia Simon

69. Zara Ishaku

70. Rejoice Sanki

71. Deborah Abari

72. Sikta Abudu

73. Saraya Ali

74. Maryamu Lawan

75. Esther John

76. Ladi Joel

77. Lydia Emmar

78. Rose Daniel

79. Hauwa Abdu

80. Laraba Paul

81. Esther Ayuba

82. Mary Dauda

83. Margret Watsal

84. Miriam Jafaru

85. Kuma Solomon

86. Agnes Dauda

87. Mary Dama

88. Patience Jacob

89. Tabi Thomas

90. Hauwa Tella

91. Maryamu Yahaya

92. Saraya Stover

93. Jummal Aboku

94. Elizabeth Job

95. Suzana Yakubu

96. Mary Sule

97. Saratu Thauji

98. Ladi Wadal

99. Yayi Abana

100. Kwamta Kabu

101. Grace Amadu

102. Saraya Paul

103. Esther Markus

104. Rifatu Amos

105. Nguba Bura

106. Monica Enoch

107. Sarah Enoch

108. Rifkatu Galang

109. Dorcas Yakubu

110. Deborah Solomon

111. Solomon Pona

112. Saraya Amos