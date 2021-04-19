FULL LIST: 112 Chibok Girls Still Held By Boko Haram After Seven Years

Seven years after they were abducted, the BringBackOurGirls movement has identified and released the names of 112 Chibok schoolgirls who are still held in the custody of Boko Haram insurgents.
The Boko Haram insurgents had invaded the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok area of Borno State on April 14, 2014, and abducted 276 schoolgirls preparing for their final-year examination.
Among them, 164 have either escaped, been released or rescued. Ever since the abduction of these girls, the Bring Back Our Girls movement has been at the forefront of the campaign.
On Saturday, the Lagos State arm of BBOG held a sit-out in the Ikoyi area of the state to mark the seventh anniversary of the abduction.
During the sit-out, the group provided the names of the 112 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram custody.
The names are listed below;
1. Aisha Lawan
2. Hauwa Mutah
3. Falta Lawan
4. Hajara Isa
5. Kabu Mala
6. Maryam Abba
7. Hannatu Musa
8. Laraba John
9. Deborah Nuhu
10. Saratu Dauda
11. Aisha Grema
12. Asabe Ali
13. Margret Shettima
14. Yana Yidau
15. Hauwa Kwakwi
16. Hauwa Musa
17. Saraya Musa
18. Hauwa Joseph
19. Yana Pogu
20. Jinkal Yama
21. Eli Ibrahim
22. Rifkatu Yakubu
23. Hannatu Nuhu
24. Maryamu Abubakar
25. Hamsatu Abubakar
26. Deborah Abbas
27. Rhoda Haruna
28. Hauwa Wuleh
29. Hauwa Nkeki
30. Christiana Yusuf
31. Raklya Kwamta
32. Christiana Yusuf
33. Halima Gambo
34. Rhoda John
35. Hassana Adamu
36. Ruth Ngiladar
37. Safiya Abdu
38. Serah Luka
39. Aishatu Musa
40. Hauwa Peter
41. Ruth Bitrus
42. Hanatu Ishaku
43. Mary Amos
44. Victoria Dauda
45. Saratu Thuji
46. Mary Dauda
47. Saratu Iliya
48. Halima Ali
49. Bilkisu Abdullahi
50. Rebecca Ibrahim
51. Zainab Yaga
52. Awa Ali
53. Hanatu Madu
54. Sarah Samuel
55. Mary Nkeki
56. Hauwa Isuwa
57. Godiya Bitrus
58. Awa Sasa
59. Hauwa Balte
60. Glory Yaga
61. Mary Paul
62. Ladi Paul
63. Ruth Lawan
64. Laraba Mallum
65. Ruth Wavi
66. Rahila Yohanna
67. Ihyi Abudu
68. Lydia Simon
69. Zara Ishaku
70. Rejoice Sanki
71. Deborah Abari
72. Sikta Abudu
73. Saraya Ali
74. Maryamu Lawan
75. Esther John
76. Ladi Joel
77. Lydia Emmar
78. Rose Daniel
79. Hauwa Abdu
80. Laraba Paul
81. Esther Ayuba
82. Mary Dauda
83. Margret Watsal
84. Miriam Jafaru
85. Kuma Solomon
86. Agnes Dauda
87. Mary Dama
88. Patience Jacob
89. Tabi Thomas
90. Hauwa Tella
91. Maryamu Yahaya
92. Saraya Stover
93. Jummal Aboku
94. Elizabeth Job
95. Suzana Yakubu
96. Mary Sule
97. Saratu Thauji
98. Ladi Wadal
99. Yayi Abana
100. Kwamta Kabu
101. Grace Amadu
102. Saraya Paul
103. Esther Markus
104. Rifatu Amos
105. Nguba Bura
106. Monica Enoch
107. Sarah Enoch
108. Rifkatu Galang
109. Dorcas Yakubu
110. Deborah Solomon
111. Solomon Pona
112. Saraya Amos