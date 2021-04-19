FULL LIST: 112 Chibok Girls Still Held By Boko Haram After Seven Years

The Boko Haram insurgents had invaded the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok area of Borno State on April 14, 2014, and abducted 276 schoolgirls preparing for their final-year examination.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

Seven years after they were abducted, the BringBackOurGirls movement has identified and released the names of 112 Chibok schoolgirls who are still held in the custody of Boko Haram insurgents.

Chibok girls in captivity

Among them, 164 have either escaped, been released or rescued. Ever since the abduction of these girls, the Bring Back Our Girls movement has been at the forefront of the campaign.

On Saturday, the Lagos State arm of BBOG held a sit-out in the Ikoyi area of the state to mark the seventh anniversary of the abduction.

During the sit-out, the group provided the names of the 112 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram custody.

The names are listed below;

 

1. Aisha Lawan

 

2. Hauwa Mutah

 

3. Falta Lawan

 

4. Hajara Isa

 

5. Kabu Mala

 

6. Maryam Abba

 

7. Hannatu Musa

 

8. Laraba John

 

9. Deborah Nuhu

 

10. Saratu Dauda

 

11. Aisha Grema

 

12. Asabe Ali

 

13. Margret Shettima

 

14. Yana Yidau

 

15. Hauwa Kwakwi

 

16. Hauwa Musa

 

17. Saraya Musa

 

18. Hauwa Joseph

 

19. Yana Pogu

 

20. Jinkal Yama

 

21. Eli Ibrahim

 

22. Rifkatu Yakubu

 

23. Hannatu Nuhu

 

24. Maryamu Abubakar

 

25. Hamsatu Abubakar

 

26. Deborah Abbas

 

27. Rhoda Haruna

 

28. Hauwa Wuleh

 

29. Hauwa Nkeki

 

30. Christiana Yusuf

 

31. Raklya Kwamta

 

32. Christiana Yusuf

 

33. Halima Gambo

 

34. Rhoda John

 

35. Hassana Adamu

 

36. Ruth Ngiladar

 

37. Safiya Abdu

 

38. Serah Luka

 

39. Aishatu Musa

 

40. Hauwa Peter

 

41. Ruth Bitrus

 

42. Hanatu Ishaku

 

43. Mary Amos

 

44. Victoria Dauda

 

45. Saratu Thuji

 

46. Mary Dauda

 

47. Saratu Iliya

 

48. Halima Ali

 

49. Bilkisu Abdullahi

 

50. Rebecca Ibrahim

 

51. Zainab Yaga

 

52. Awa Ali

 

53. Hanatu Madu

 

54. Sarah Samuel

 

55. Mary Nkeki

 

56. Hauwa Isuwa

 

57. Godiya Bitrus

 

58. Awa Sasa

 

59. Hauwa Balte

 

60. Glory Yaga

 

61. Mary Paul

 

62. Ladi Paul

 

63. Ruth Lawan

 

64. Laraba Mallum

 

65. Ruth Wavi

 

66. Rahila Yohanna

 

67. Ihyi Abudu

 

68. Lydia Simon

 

69. Zara Ishaku

 

70. Rejoice Sanki

 

71. Deborah Abari

 

72. Sikta Abudu

 

73. Saraya Ali

 

74. Maryamu Lawan

 

75. Esther John

 

76. Ladi Joel

 

77. Lydia Emmar

 

78. Rose Daniel

 

79. Hauwa Abdu

 

80. Laraba Paul

 

81. Esther Ayuba

 

82. Mary Dauda

 

83. Margret Watsal

 

84. Miriam Jafaru

 

85. Kuma Solomon

 

86. Agnes Dauda

 

87. Mary Dama

 

88. Patience Jacob

 

89. Tabi Thomas

 

90. Hauwa Tella

 

91. Maryamu Yahaya

 

92. Saraya Stover

 

93. Jummal Aboku

 

94. Elizabeth Job

 

95. Suzana Yakubu

 

96. Mary Sule

 

97. Saratu Thauji

 

98. Ladi Wadal

 

99. Yayi Abana

 

100. Kwamta Kabu

 

101. Grace Amadu

 

102. Saraya Paul

 

103. Esther Markus

 

104. Rifatu Amos

 

105. Nguba Bura

 

106. Monica Enoch

 

107. Sarah Enoch

 

108. Rifkatu Galang

 

109. Dorcas Yakubu

 

110. Deborah Solomon

 

111. Solomon Pona

 

112. Saraya Amos

