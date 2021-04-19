Gunmen Invade Gombe Communities In Fresh Attack, Burn 50 Houses, Others

No fewer than 50 houses have been burnt, and farm produce moved in a renewed communal clash in Nyuwar, Jessu communities in Gombe.

Recall that 19 lives were slaughtered with hundreds of houses earlier demolished by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the Waja/Lunguda communal clash.

An eyewitness, Ily Maisanda, said since residents had gone to Yolde for safety, the gunmen used the opportunity to launch a renewed attack on Nyuwar on Sunday, the Punch reports.

Maisanda said, “The villagers can see the fire from Yolde. Some of them (attackers) were caught in Cham after looting grains from empty houses.

“Meanwhile, there is no help coming from the government; they have only been talking, it is all hot air.”

Another resident, Musa James said, “It was a restless night because some part of Nyuwar-Sakku Luko, and some houses belonging to Lunguda were burnt down again.

Also, one Dennis Kujir added that the gunmen visited the villages on Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ishola Babaita, confirmed the attack, adding that his men were able to stop more destruction.