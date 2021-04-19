Gunmen Invade Gombe Communities In Fresh Attack, Burn 50 Houses, Others

Recall that 19 people were slaughtered with hundreds of houses earlier demolished by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the Waja/Lunguda communal clash.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

No fewer than 50 houses have been burnt, and farm produce moved in a renewed communal clash in Nyuwar, Jessu communities in Gombe.

Recall that 19 lives were slaughtered with hundreds of houses earlier demolished by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the Waja/Lunguda communal clash.

An eyewitness, Ily Maisanda, said since residents had gone to Yolde for safety, the gunmen used the opportunity to launch a renewed attack on Nyuwar on Sunday, the Punch reports. 

Maisanda said, “The villagers can see the fire from Yolde. Some of them (attackers) were caught in Cham after looting grains from empty houses.

“Meanwhile, there is no help coming from the government; they have only been talking, it is all hot air.”

Another resident, Musa James said, “It was a restless night because some part of Nyuwar-Sakku Luko, and some houses belonging to Lunguda were burnt down again.

Also, one Dennis Kujir added that the gunmen visited the villages on Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ishola Babaita, confirmed the attack, adding that his men were able to stop more destruction.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Sack Another Police Station In Abia As Officers Now Wear Mufti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Gunmen Abduct Fellow Fulani People In Oyo, Demand Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: ESN Releases Photo Of Suspected Fulani Terrorist Killed In Ebonyi Violence, Blames Northerners
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Failed Nigerians, He’s Even Tolerating Rubbish From Them— Masari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad