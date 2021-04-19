How Young Baker Was Strangled To Death In His Bayelsa Residence

A baker, Temple George, has been found dead in his residence in the Opolo area of Yenagao, the Bayelsa state capital.

The deceased was reportedly strangled to death by an unknown assailant and his lifeless body was discovered by his landlord on April 7, 2021.



A statement by the state police command said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the popular baker.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the body of the deceased was discovered by his oandlord on 17 April, 2021, at his apartment at Opolo, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“The scene was visited by police detectives, and the corpse was taken to the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.