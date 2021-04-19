Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee

A student of the College of Business and Management Studies in Konduga, Juliana Christopher, who Boko Haram kidnapped, has said she saw many Chibok girls in the insurgents' camp.



He added that many small girls were either pregnant or nursing children belonging to the insurgents.

Chibok girls in captivity

In an interview with The PUNCH, Christopher said he spent three weeks in Boko Haram camp after the insurgents, who were dressed in military uniforms, stormed her school in Borno State and abducted her.

She explained that after the insurgents kidnapped her and her colleagues, they took them into the forest, where she saw other victims who were pregnant and nursing babies of the Boko Haram insurgents.



She said, "On reaching their camp, we met many young girls there and the whole place was in disarray. It was in 2014 and I was in the Boko Haram camp for three weeks. We met Chibok girls in the camp. While in the camp, I saw so many small girls who were kidnapped. Some were being molested.



"Some were carrying children, while others were pregnant for the Boko Haram insurgents. It was a disgusting thing. Fortunately for me and some other girls, we escaped from the forest and found our way back to Chibok."



She explained that her father took ill shortly after being kidnapped, adding that efforts to rescue him proved abortive.



She said, "On getting to Chibok, I found the whole community in a state of confusion; so, I asked after my parents. I was told that my father took ill when he heard about my abduction and my mother took him to the hospital in Maiduguri. I set out to look for them in Maiduguri, but I could not go far because the road was blocked and no movement was allowed, except for military vehicles; in that process, my father died.



"When I heard about my father's condition, I became worried and tried to locate my parents in the hospital, not knowing that he was already dead. When I eventually got to the hospital in Maiduguri, my mother had conveyed my father's corpse to Chibok for burial, so my mother said I should stay back to avoid another kidnap.



"That was how I got to this camp. I couldn't continue with my education because my mother alone could not take care of my schooling and that of my other siblings."

