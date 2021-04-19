Man Dies A Week To Wedding Along Akure-Ondo Road, Bride In Critical Condition

A young man simply identified as Wale reportedly died in an auto crash that occurred in Aponmu village in the Akure South council area of Ondo State along Akure/Ondo highway.

It was gathered that the groom was travelling in the same bus with his wife-to-be when the tragic incident occurred.

The rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later arrived at the scene of the accident.

Four others have been confirmed dead from the incident.

However, the new bride escaped death but reportedly sustained injuries.

The couple, it was learnt were at Ikoyi Registry on Saturday and were going to Akure for the traditional wedding scheduled for this weekend, Saturday before the ugly incident

According to a Twitter influencer, Oluyemi Fasipe @YemieFASH, the deceased groom was a manager at @OverlandAirways in Akure, Ondo State.

He wrote, “One of the victims of the accident that happened along Akure-Ondo road today is the manager of @OverlandAirways in Akure; his wedding is next Saturday, his wife-to-be was also on the bus, but she survived. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Commenting on the development, another social media user @SanVelly said, “Jesus! I was at the scene of the accident but I couldn't even see the victims because I could get too emotional. The manager is a good friend at work (Akure Airport). He was coming from Lagos (Ikoyi) where he did his registry! Wedding to be held this weekend.”

@GreatOgboru wrote, “I am supposed to be his best man for the wedding...I lost a confidant and supporter today...this wound is forever…rest on brother.”

The 18-seater bus marked Lagos AAA 859 XC in which they were travelling in from Lagos plunged into the Owena river, killing the deceased instantly.

The spot of the crash is about ten kilometres to Akure, the state capital which was their destination before the crash.

The driver of the bus, according to reports, also died in the crash.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on top speed as it was raining.

The source said, “If not for the speed, the driver could have controlled the bus and prevented it from plunging into the river which is about 25 feet deep.

“After the accident, the passengers were trapped inside the bus deep down in the river because people could not jump inside the river.

“It took almost an hour after the accident before help came and five persons, including a five-year-old boy were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment."

The eyewitness also attributed the late response to the rain.

He told newsmen that the vehicle landed on a rock inside the river and the impact was great on the vehicle as it hit the rock at the bottom of the river, causing great damage to the vehicle and responsible for the death of the casualties recorded.

The remains of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue.