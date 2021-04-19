Nigerian, Aide Arrested For Fraud In India

A Nigerian national and his Indian accomplice, who cheated a city-based techie to the tune of Rs 18.50 lakh under the pretext of sending him a gift parcel from London, have been arrested by the Rachakonda police, New Indian Express reports.

Henry Chukwuvi Opera contacted the victim through social media platforms and lured him, while the other accused Suraj, helped him withdraw the money transferred by the victim. Suraj received Rs 50,000 as commission.

According to the police, the victim, a techie residing at Uppal, received a message informing that he had received a gift.

He was told that he would be gifted some pounds as well. To claim the present, the victim was asked to transfer money towards the processing fee, customs clearance and other charges.



Based on technical evidence, police arrested Henry and Suraj in Delhi. Inquiries revealed that Henry came to India on a medical visa for surgery. After the surgery, he stayed back in India and got married to an Indian national.

He began working as a part-time football coach and got acquainted with other Nigerian nationals, Cheema Frank and Mughashe Yeptho. These two were involved in the gift, job, lottery and other types of frauds. Inspired by them, Henry also took to it to make easy money.

