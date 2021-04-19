Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said he is prepared to face political persecution when he leaves office in 2023.

Wike, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said it was certain that political forces would come after him because of his strong views on issues.

Rivers Governor Wike

He also stated that he had moved out of the Government House two years before his tenure would end as part of his preparation.

The governor described the current travails of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and his family as political persecution.

According to him, Okorocha has been having a running battle with his successor, Hope Uzodinma, which caused the seizure of property purportedly belonging to his family members and his recent investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “Political prosecution will come, especially after you have left office. I know they will come after me but I’m prepared, I am ready for them.

“If Rochas was Governor you would have seen a lot of governors here. I came here, I didn’t see any APC (All Progressives Congress) members.

“Right now, I don’t even live in the Government House. I have packed out, as part of my preparations, even though I still have two more years.

“Also, when you have a system that is not doing well, the truth must be told, but people don’t like the truth and that is why they don’t like me.

“As long as I’m concerned, I do my things the way I want and nobody can stop me or tell me what to do or who can be my friend.

“Owelle (Rochas) is facing a lot of crisis, it is not easy to pass through these crises, but it will come, but it will be over.

“I want to encourage him and his son-in-law to be strong. If it doesn’t happen like this, you won’t know that God loves you. You will go through these battles for you to know that there is God.”

Meanwhile, Wike had earlier said stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state would meet at the appropriate time and decide his successor.

The governor said no single person has the monopoly to decide where the governorship position of the party will be zoned to.