Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says

Wike, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said it was certain that political forces would come after him because of his strong views on issues.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said he is prepared to face political persecution when he leaves office in 2023.

Wike, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said it was certain that political forces would come after him because of his strong views on issues.

Rivers Governor Wike

He also stated that he had moved out of the Government House two years before his tenure would end as part of his preparation.

The governor described the current travails of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and his family as political persecution.

According to him, Okorocha has been having a running battle with his successor, Hope Uzodinma, which caused the seizure of property purportedly belonging to his family members and his recent investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “Political prosecution will come, especially after you have left office. I know they will come after me but I’m prepared, I am ready for them.

“If Rochas was Governor you would have seen a lot of governors here. I came here, I didn’t see any APC (All Progressives Congress) members.

“Right now, I don’t even live in the Government House. I have packed out, as part of my preparations, even though I still have two more years.

“Also, when you have a system that is not doing well, the truth must be told, but people don’t like the truth and that is why they don’t like me.

“As long as I’m concerned, I do my things the way I want and nobody can stop me or tell me what to do or who can be my friend.

“Owelle (Rochas) is facing a lot of crisis, it is not easy to pass through these crises, but it will come, but it will be over.

“I want to encourage him and his son-in-law to be strong. If it doesn’t happen like this, you won’t know that God loves you. You will go through these battles for you to know that there is God.”

Meanwhile, Wike had earlier said stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state would meet at the appropriate time and decide his successor.

The governor said no single person has the monopoly to decide where the governorship position of the party will be zoned to.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Failed Nigerians, He’s Even Tolerating Rubbish From Them— Masari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari's Government Surrounded By Terrorists— Ondo Cleric
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Asking ESN To Work With Ebubeagu Is Like Asking Satan To Midwife Birth Of Jesus—IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Man Dies A Week To Wedding Along Akure-Ondo Road, Bride In Critical Condition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad