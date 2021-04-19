We’ll Stabilise Our Region For Nigeria, Niger Republic, Buhari Vows

The Nigerian leader also assured Bazoum that Nigeria would continue to do all it could to stabilise the West African sub-region, saying that Nigerians and Nigeriens shared similar culture and language.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to assist its close neighbours in diverse ways as required.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said Buhari gave the assurance when he hosted the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was in Nigeria on his first international visit.

The Nigerian leader also assured Bazoum that Nigeria would continue to do all it could to stabilise the West African sub-region, saying that Nigerians and Nigeriens shared similar culture and language.

He said: “We will stabilise our region for the benefit of the two countries.

“Nigerians and Nigeriens are people with a similar culture, language and ways of life, and we also share about 1,500 kilometres of land border, so we cannot ignore each other.”

The president congratulated Bazoum on winning the recent presidential election, and his successful inauguration into office.

“You have been in the system for a long time. The only thing is that you had never been President. Now you are one,” he said.

On terrorism, as perpetrated by Boko Haram, Buhari observed that the Republic of Niger also suffers high casualties, saying: “We will do all it takes to secure our two countries.”

Buhari was thankful to the immediate past President, Mahamadou Issoufou, for what he called “his understanding and sacrifices” to help stabilise the region, urging his successor to maintain the institutions his predecessor had established.

Bazoum had earlier said he was delighted to make Nigeria his first port of call, noting that the two countries had common interests, “and, therefore, a good relationship is very important.

On security, he observed that the fact that some Nigerians flee to Niger during terrorist attacks “shows that we need to cooperate, and we will face our challenges together”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bazoum, who is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria, would be hosted to a private breaking of fast by Buhari.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam #PantamiResignNow: Concerned Nigerians Group Alleges Threat By Minister’s Supporters To Harm Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Failed Nigerians, He’s Even Tolerating Rubbish From Them— Masari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News How Repentant Kidnappers, Militants Became Pastors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad