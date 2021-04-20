144 Nigerian Policemen Deployed To Somalia To Fight Insecurity

According to a report by China Global Television Network Africa, the AU mission said the arrival of the new contingent is a major boost to law and order efforts, as they will be working in concert with their Somali counterparts in ensuring improved security in liberated areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

A contingent of 144 police officers from Nigeria has arrived in Somalia to boost stabilisation efforts in the country, the African Union mission said on Sunday, April 18.

According to a report by China Global Television Network Africa, the AU mission said the arrival of the new contingent is a major boost to law and order efforts, as they will be working in concert with their Somali counterparts in ensuring improved security in liberated areas.

The Somalian Police Operations coordinator, Daniel Ali Gwambal, in a statement on Sunday was quoted as saying, “They are here in order to fulfill the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis and at the same time to mentor the Somali Police Force.

“There are certain specific duties that are also incumbent on them to perform while they are here such as regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties and other duties that involve general policing.”

Gwambal noted that the Nigerian personnel would work with their officers on providing Very-Important Personality escort and protection services, training and assisting the Somalia Police Force in public order management, conducting joint patrols with their Somali counterparts and securing key government installations and high-level events.

The deployment is coming amidst swelling insecurity such as kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria also, which has continued to ravage every region of the country.

The Nigerian government has usually said the country is under-policed, while contemplating the models of experts who have advocated the establishments of state police and community police outfits to complement the overstretched federal police force.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Abia Police Station Was Attacked With Dynamites, Rocket Launchers —Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue 19 Children, Seven Others From Human Traffickers In Edo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #FreeZakzaky Protesters Vow Never To Stop Protest, Allege Police Harassed Women In Hijab
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest 2 Officers Selling Guns To Robbers, Kidnappers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Will Declare Nationwide Strike Over El-Rufai's Plan To Sack Workers —Union President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Abia Police Station Was Attacked With Dynamites, Rocket Launchers —Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s War On Terror A Joke With Communications Minister, Pantami Still In Office—Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Governors' Forum Warns Finance Ministry Not To Pay Firms Claiming N105billions From LGA Allocations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad