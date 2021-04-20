Establish Anti-Corruption Commission In Kwara, Group Tells State Government

The Commission, as reported, will investigate and prosecute officials of the state government and registered contractors, among others, indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

The Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD) has urged the Kwara State government to establish a Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PUCACC) in the state.

The group noted that there is a need to fight corruption institutionally, saying corruption is the major reason the level of growth and development does not commensurate with public funds spent by successive administrations since the return of democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), Saeed Tijjani, on Tuesday. 

According to the statement, the Coordinator of ENetSuD, Dr. Alagbonsi Abdullateef, made this call while reacting to the PUCACC Executive Bill 2021 recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly, which was signed into law by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, April 19, 2021. 

Alagbonsi said, “Even though the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are playing their roles (within their capacity) to fight corruption nationwide, little has been achieved by them at the state and local government (LG) levels. To kill corruption, which is seemingly high at these levels, there is a need to establish an independent state organ that will specialise in the fight against corruption at the state and LG. 

"We strongly believe that a thorough scrutiny of public fund and government budget execution at the state and LG levels will block diversion of public funds, improve quality service delivery, enhance value-for-money in project execution, and make adequate funds available that will enable Kwara State government and LGs to meet the needs of the citizenry.”

ENetSuD noted that only three states in Nigeria, namely Kano, Oyo, and now Lagos, have established PUCACC. ENetSuD, therefore, urged the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, to partner on how to establish the PUCACC in Kwara State as soon as possible. 

ENetSuD concluded that the promise and desire of the present administration to fight the systemic corruption in Kwara State will manifest only when concrete steps are taken by the government. 

