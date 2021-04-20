Nigeria Under Buhari 'A Mass Of Cumulative Failure', Oby Ezekwesili Says

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Ezekwesili lamented that with the way things are currently going, Nigeria risks losing its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope under President Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, has become “a mass of cumulative failure.”


Oby Ezekwesili

According to her, recent happenings in Nigeria do not present the country as a progressive one but rather as a 'mass of cumulative failure'.

She said Nigeria of today can be compared with countries like Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, among others. Ezekwesili called for a sovereign national conversation. 

Her tweet read, “For 60 years, Nigeria in a classic case of failure of nation formation failed to make the transition from country to nation.

“Sadly, it even now risks its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope of fragile state under the leadership of President Buhari.

“The most representative characterisation of today’s Nigeria is not of a progressive country, but as a mass of cumulative failure.

“The Fragile State Score for Nigeria in 2020 according to the Fund for Peace is 97.3. That high score for all indices of a failing State has placed the country as the world’s 14th most fragile state."

