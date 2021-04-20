Nigeria Under Buhari 'A Mass Of Cumulative Failure', Oby Ezekwesili Says

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, has become “a mass of cumulative failure.”



In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Ezekwesili lamented that with the way things are currently going, Nigeria risks losing its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope under President Buhari.

Oby Ezekwesili

According to her, recent happenings in Nigeria do not present the country as a progressive one but rather as a 'mass of cumulative failure'.

She said Nigeria of today can be compared with countries like Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, among others. Ezekwesili called for a sovereign national conversation.

Her tweet read, “For 60 years, Nigeria in a classic case of failure of nation formation failed to make the transition from country to nation.

For 60 years, Nigeria in a classic case of failure of Nation Formation failed to make the transition from Country to Nation.



Worse, it even now risks its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope of Fragile State to totter on the brink under @MBuhari âð¾ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 20, 2021

“Sadly, it even now risks its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope of fragile state under the leadership of President Buhari.

“The most representative characterisation of today’s Nigeria is not of a progressive country, but as a mass of cumulative failure.

“The Fragile State Score for Nigeria in 2020 according to the Fund for Peace is 97.3. That high score for all indices of a failing State has placed the country as the world’s 14th most fragile state."