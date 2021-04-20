Nine Suspected Nigerian Jailbreakers Arrested In Ghana

Nine persons suspected to be Nigerian jailbreakers on the run have been arrested in Ada within the Dangme East District of Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

The police command, which confirmed the arrest, said it received information that the fugitives were using the Volta river as an escape route to Foah, a suburb of Ada.

It was believed there was a vehicle waiting to convey the suspected jailbreakers to Accra.

However, after a tip-off, the police moved in to arrest the suspects, Ghanaweb reports.

SaharaReporters had reported that some 1,800 inmates escaped during a prison break in southeastern Imo State.

The incident, believed to be the biggest jailbreak in Nigerian history, happened when gunmen used explosives to blast open the gates and other parts of the Owerri correctional facility.

Prison authorities said 1,844 inmates escaped. A few returned voluntarily.

The Nigerian police authorities blamed the attack on the secessionist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).