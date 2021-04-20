Police Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano

The police said Aisha was locked in a room by her parents without proper feeding and health care.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

The Kano State Police Command says it has rescued one Aisha Jibrin, 15, locked for 10 years in a solitary confinement.

 

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said her mother, Rabi Muhammad, has been taken into custody but the father has fled.

 

The statement read, “The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 19/04/2021 at about 1100hrs, information received revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, ‘f’, 15 years old of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State was solitarily confined for ten (10) years in a room by her biological parents, one Mohd Jibrin, ‘m’, and Rabi Mohd, ‘f’, of the same address inside their house without proper feeding and health care.

 

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, raised and instructed a medical team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

 

“The teams immediately swung in to action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano and admitted.”

