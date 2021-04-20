President Deby’s Death, Insecurity in Chad Will Affect Nigeria—Adeyanju

Rebel group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad, attacked a border post on Election Day in the country while agitating for an end to Deby’s presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, a civil society organisation, Deji Adeyanju, has warned that the death of Chadian President, Idriss Deby and the attendant rising insecurity in Chad will affect events in Nigeria.

Deby was announced dead on Tuesday from injuries sustained while fighting with the country’s troops in the frontlines against the rebels who advanced towards the state capital, Ndjamena.

His death came after he was re-elected for the sixth term in office. 

Adeyanju, a popular Abuja-based activist warned Nigerian leaders to have a deep thought about President Deby’s death.

According to him, the insecurity in Chad will end up affecting Nigeria and its sub-region if not tackled.

Adeyanju on his Twitter page wrote, “Chad’s President, Idriss Deby has been shot dead in the frontlines in a battle with rebels. He had ruled the country since 1990 and just won a 6th term. May God have mercy on his soul. He was very courageous. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Chad's President, Deby Has Died Of Injuries Suffered On Frontline 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

“Insecurity in Chad will seriously affect Nigeria. Declared winner on Monday, died Tuesday. Nigerian leaders, think. We must all condemn what is happening in Chad as the rebel forces advance on the capital because insecurity in Chad will seriously affect Nigeria and the sub-region. RIP to Idriss Deby.”

President Deby has faced repeated insurgencies, rebel attacks in the country.

On Saturday, the rebel group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad, attacked a border post on Election Day in the country while agitating for an end to Deby’s presidency. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Chadian Military Picks Idriss Deby’s Son As Replacement For Late President 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

Chad’s military spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna had told Reuters that troops killed more than 300 insurgents and captured 150 on Saturday in Kanem province.

Also, about five government soldiers were killed while 36 were injured.

SaharaReporters, New York

