Bandits Kill Chief Imam, One Villager In Zamfara

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Monday, attacked the Kwangwami community in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, unleashed terror on the residents and killed the Chief Imam, Alhaji Liman Auwalu of the Kwangwami Jumuat mosque and one other villager.

 

According to the villagers, the bandits destroyed many farmlands and made away with cattle and other valuable properties of the villagers

According to an eyewitness, one Ibrahim Kwangwami, the suspected bandits stormed the area in their large numbers on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

 

It was gathered that the Chief Imam, Alhaji Liman Auwalu was hit by a stray bullet while the other person known as Hamisu Bako was shot dead at his farm.

 

When contacted the state Police Public Relation Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident, pointing out that armed police tactical operatives have been deployed to comb the area, saying that effort to arrest the perpetrators was ongoing.

 

According to Shehu, normalcy has since returned to the community, stressing that everybody was now doing their legitimate endeavours without fear as the policemen have been deployed to the axis.

 

The attack comes 24 hours after the Zamfara State government and the police in the state debunked the killings of twenty-three persons in Dansadau Market of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

