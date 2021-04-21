BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Private University In Kaduna, Kidnap Students

Some gunmen have abducted some students during an attack on a private university in Kaduna State.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday night and the number of students abducted is still not known.

The school, Green Field University, is located along the Kaduna–Abuka Highway in the Chikun Local Government Area.

It is also the first private university in the state and was established three years ago.

The latest incident was the first major attack launched by bandits on communities around the Kaduna-Abuja Highway since 300 female soldiers were deployed to the general area in January this year.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen stormed the university last night and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

Kaduna has been a target for kidnappers in recent times.

On March 11, some bandits attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state, kidnapping 39 students.

Ten of the students have been released while the fate of the others still hangs in the balance.