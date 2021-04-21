Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has faulted the decision of the United Kingdom to grant asylum to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said the Nigerian government should review its relationship with its UK counterpart, following such a move.

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF)

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom revealed plans to grant asylum to members of IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

The Nigerian government had frowned on the news which it claimed was disrespectful and capable of undermining the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

However, Shettima, wondered if Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB and his members are more important than Nigeria.

Shettima called on the Nigerian government to be decisive in its decision against its UK counterpart.

He said: “It’s a clear indication that the Nigerian government would have to review its relationship with the United Kingdom, UK, because they cannot have a good relationship with a state such as Nigeria and at the same time be giving asylum to a major threat, who is an enemy of this country, a criminal with his organisation proscribed and listed among those of terrorist organisation in the world.

“Giving them asylum means something is wrong, this means that to an extent we will start thinking that the UK has a hand in our problems. Now, what is the interest of the UK in putting them ahead of us?

“I was wondering, is the UK government pretending that they do not know that this guy (Nnamdi Kanu) is doing harm to Nigeria? Is it that they folded their arms for obvious reasons best known to them?

“Are they saying their relationship with that individual criminal is far better than what they have with Nigeria under diplomacy? Something is wrong and for me, the relationship has to be reviewed.

“The Nigerian government must be decisive; it is either the UK government repatriates him to face his trials or they say that Kanu is better than Nigeria.”