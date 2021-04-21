Calls For Isa Pantami’s Sacking Not Discussed At Federal Executive Council Meeting—Lai Mohammed

Various groups have in the last few days called for Pantami’s sacking or resignation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting closed on Wednesday without discussing the controversies trailing the continued stay in office of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami.

Various groups have in the last few days called for Pantami’s sacking or resignation.

The raging controversy around Pantami was over his alleged past positions on activities of extremist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban, which he was reported to have approved and commended.

However State House correspondents asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, if the FEC discussed the brewing crisis on Pantami’s case, especially as demands had been made by the public.

Mohammed had led the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to the State House media gallery for the post-FEC briefing.

Mohammed was asked whether the council discussed the matter and if the government was comfortable with its burden on its image.

Mohammed said: “I’m not going to go into the issue of whether the government is comfortable or not. I will answer your question directly. It was not discussed at the council meeting.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal US Gathering Information On Pantami, May Place Him On No-Fly Zone – Ex-DSS Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Customs Budgets N1.6billion For Boreholes, N180million For Cleaning
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal I Wrote Jonathan, Buhari About Pantami's Ties With Terrorists But Nothing Was Done — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Minister Of Communications, Pantami Claims Facebook Page Hacked After Raining Curse On Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Director Caught In N10million Bribery Scandal To Secure Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Sanwo-Olu Government Accused Of Breaching NFIU Guidelines, Deducting LGA Funds At Source
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Body Of 'Stowaway' Discovered In Plane Landing Gear At Amsterdam Airport After Flight From Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Entertainment How Comedienne, Ada Jesus Accused Prophet Odumeje, Rita Edochie Of Staging Fake Miracles Before Her Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal US Gathering Information On Pantami, May Place Him On No-Fly Zone – Ex-DSS Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Rescued Kaduna University Student Narrates How Bandits Operated In School, Kidnapped Colleagues
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hunter Kills Fulani Herdsman In Ondo Forest Reserve
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Marries With ‘Fake’ Genotype, Abandons Wife With ‘Sickle Cell’ Kids
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Kill South African-based Man For Overtaking Patrol Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Chad Chad: Opposition Politicians, Rebels Reject Idriss Deby’s Son Inheriting Power
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Break Into Military Camp In Niger, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Pantami Was Chief Imam Of ATBU Mosque When My Son Was Killed By Islamic Extremists —Father Of Murdered Christian Students' Leader
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad