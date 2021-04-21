Calls For Isa Pantami’s Sacking Not Discussed At Federal Executive Council Meeting—Lai Mohammed

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting closed on Wednesday without discussing the controversies trailing the continued stay in office of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami.

Various groups have in the last few days called for Pantami’s sacking or resignation.

The raging controversy around Pantami was over his alleged past positions on activities of extremist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban, which he was reported to have approved and commended.

However State House correspondents asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, if the FEC discussed the brewing crisis on Pantami’s case, especially as demands had been made by the public.

Mohammed had led the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to the State House media gallery for the post-FEC briefing.

Mohammed was asked whether the council discussed the matter and if the government was comfortable with its burden on its image.

Mohammed said: “I’m not going to go into the issue of whether the government is comfortable or not. I will answer your question directly. It was not discussed at the council meeting.”