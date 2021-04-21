Gunmen Kill 25-year-old Amotekun Operative In Oyo

According to Olayinka Olayanju, Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Quadir was killed in an ambush at Living Farms in Fiditi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Gunmen have killed a 25-year-old operative of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, Suleiman Quadir, 

According to a statement signed by Olayinka Olayanju, Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Quadir was killed in an ambush at Living Farms in Fiditi, on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The statement read, “One of our operatives in Amotekun Oyo State, Suleiman Quadir 25 years old of Atiba Local Government was killed in an ambush by a group of armed bandits numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.

“Amo Quadir and his colleague Amo Bello Yisau were escorting the staff of the farm to the farm when it was invaded by the armed bandits.

“Amo Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode Oyo.

“The gallant Amo, Suleiman Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.”

SaharaReporters, New York

