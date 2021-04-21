How Nigerian Government Kills Morale Of Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Terrorists – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu says the Nigerian government cherishes the terrorists tormenting the country, rather than its soldiers fighting to secure Nigerians.

In a story he shared with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Kanu said Nigerian government has succeeded in dampening the confidence of its soldiers in the Army by giving amnesty to terrorists.

The pro-Biafra group helmsman shared a story through IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, entitled: ‘The reality of a Nigerian Soldier in the corridor of terrorism: A true story.’

He narrated an ordeal of a soldier who narrowly escaped death but lost his legs during a gun battle with Boko Haram. The soldier he described as anonymous and the other, Barry were the two survivors out of 20, as he said 18 others were killed.

“Imagine for a minute that you are a trained soldier. A Lieutenant.

“You have a wife and two kids. Now, imagine that during the quarterly rotation, you were sent to Borno to fight insurgency (Boko Haram). On this fateful day, as you were moving with your platoon. There was an ambush.

“Gunfire ensued. You shot with all you've got. You know that you have a slim chance of surviving the attack. As you were running out of ammo, you called John, your buddy, for a fresh supply. No response. You glanced and saw John's head split into halves.

“By your left is Barry, his torso turned and one of his arms lying 10 ft away. With nothing to fight with, you made a run for it and took a deep dive into the abandoned crater while bullets were getting fired at you. You passed out. When you woke, you saw yourself in the hospital,” Kanu narrated.

The saddest part of the story was how news of the captured Boko Haram insurgents reached the wounded soldier, who found them laughing at him. He discovered further that they were given scholarships to study abroad while the widows of the fallen heroes were carrying placards, demanding that the allowances of the late husbands be paid.

Kanu continued, “The doctor came in.

“’Officer, you are awake, we did emergency surgery. We had to amputate you.’

“’We are sorry.’

“You then asked, ‘What of my teammates?’

"’Well, you lost 18 men and 2 survivors’, the doctor replied. ‘You and Barry.’

“’Barry is still in intensive care.’

“Now, 3 months later, at the defence headquarters. Your commanding officer, General Gida told you. ‘You are back, lieutenant? Good news! We rounded up all the terrorists that attacked your platoon after, in another battle confrontation. They are now in rehabilitation centres.’

"’Can I see them?’ You asked.

“’Sure!’

“You got wheeled to the centre. They opened the door. And yes. There they are!”

“Across the hall, young men in white flowing gowns were eating Jollof rice with multiple chicken parts. Some were drinking wine. Laughter filled the air. Having a ball. You were told they will soon be taken abroad on a scholarship. That was a government-sponsored.

“As you were getting back to the general's office. Just outside the defence headquarters gate, you saw the wives of your team, now widowed, as they agitated with high voices and placards.

"We have been abandoned!"

"Pay us our husband's benefits!"

"We are hungry"

Just imagine all that,” IPOB leader completed the story.

“This is the new reality of a Nigerian soldier in the corridor of terrorism,” said Kanu.