Bandits Kill 60 People In Fresh Attacks On Zamfara Communities

Witnesses said the assailants, who came on motorcycles in their large number, stormed the villages and began to fire sporadic gunshots.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

No fewer than 60 people have been killed in renewed bandit attacks on some villages in Magami District, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Villages attacked by the gunmen were Yar Doka, Kango, Ruwan Dawa, Madaba, Arzikin Da and Mairairai.

File Photo

Witnesses said the assailants, who came on motorcycles in their large number, stormed the villages and began to fire sporadic gunshots.

This led to the loss of lives and several others were injured, while houses and other valuables of the villagers were razed.

“Yesterday, bandits attacked Yar Doka village here in Magami district, Gusau Local Government Area. The neighboring villages came to assist them, the bandits ambushed them and killed over 60 people while others escaped into the forest,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The source added that many people were also wounded by the gunshots and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said the villages had been deserted for fear that the bandits might return.

“They also took away several cows, sheep and goats as well as foodstuffs,” he added.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abductions: Why Sheikh Gumi Stopped Negotiating With Bandits In Kaduna— Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Criminals Using IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Name To Commit Crimes—Ebonyi Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Two Nurses In Kaduna Barely 48 Hours After Abduction Of Varsity Students
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hunter Kills Fulani Herdsman In Ondo Forest Reserve
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Release All Victims— Sheikh Gumi Appeals To Bandits In Ramadan Sermon
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal How Pantami, Other Muslim Leaders Planned To Assassinate Former Kaduna Governor, Yakowa, Family Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Documents Show How Buhari’s Minister, Pantami, Muslim Leaders Vowed To Attack Christians, Make Plateau State Ungovernable
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Knock Police As Ex-BBNaija Housemate Moves With Four Armed Escorts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion A Cold-blooded Beast Called Isa Pantami By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Pantami: The Leopard And Its Unchanging Spots By Chief Mike Ozekhome
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Why Sheikh Gumi Stopped Negotiating With Bandits In Kaduna— Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal US Gathering Information On Pantami, May Place Him On No-Fly Zone – Ex-DSS Director
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Terrorism There's Nothing Like Repentant Terrorist, Not Even Pantami — Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News They're After Me But Can't Harm Me — Borno Cleric Who Exposed Pantami In A Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Chad Chad: Opposition Politicians, Rebels Reject Idriss Deby’s Son Inheriting Power
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad