Deal With Nnamdi Kanu, Other Secessionists Before Asking For Presidency In 2023 – Arewa Youths Tell Ohanaeze

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that the leaders of the South-East must ensure sanity within their region before negotiating for presidency in 2023, Daily Post reports.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima made the remark in response to comments by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-political organisation that they would reach out to other regions to allow the South-East produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Shettima Yerima

Obiozor had said 2023 was the turn of the region to produce Nigeria’s president.

Shettima said it would be difficult to trust the South-East with power amid the call for Nigeria’s breakup by groups and individuals from the region.

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu had declared that the South-East region was no longer part of Nigeria.

Kanu also demanded a separate state of Biafra.

Shettima said Nigerians would not deprive them such an opportunity if South-East leaders deal with people of Igbo descent calling for Nigeria’s breakup.

He said, “If Ohanaeze says they will negotiate, then that is a bit of politics but unfortunately for them, they need to ensure sanity in their region first.

“Nobody will deprive them the opportunity to produce the president being a Nigerian but not when they have one of their own (Nnamdi Kanu) threatening the corporate existence of our nation, Nigeria.

“They have not taken any decisive step to condemn the action and inactions of those criminally minded people, but expect Nigerians to entrust them with power.

“It will be difficult to entrust them with power; it’s better for them to ensure sanity in their home before coming to the table to discuss with those on top so people can say they have shown commitment and not by threats and intimidations, those days are over.”

SaharaReporters, New York

