EFCC Declares Port Harcourt Businessman Wanted Over Alleged N125million Fraud

The EFCC said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that Warri jumped bail following his arraignment and resisted re-arrest by its operatives at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in December 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared wanted a businessman, Andrew Foubiri Warri, who is standing trial for allegedly obtaining N125 million by false pretences and issuing a dud cheque.

Warri is the first of three defendants facing seven counts bordering on the offences before the Ikeja High Court in Lagos.

The other defendants on the charge sheet are A.M Projects Consulting Ltd and Ranez Medical Consultancy Limited, in a case reported by a new generation bank.

“Consequentially and in line with professional best practices, the Commission approached a court of competent jurisdiction for an arrest warrant which was used in declaring the suspect wanted with a view to letting the public know and assisting in apprehending him to face the criminal charge against him which he obviously wants to evade.

“The warrant was granted by Mrs A. O. Ajibade of a Lagos State Magistrate's Court on March 16, 2021,” the statement said. 

