Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo

No fewer than 18 passengers were kidnapped along Igboora-Eruwa Road in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Thursday night.

SaharaReporters gathered that the abductors attacked an 18-seater bus around 8 pm shortly after Okolo village in Eruwa, Ibarapa East Local Goverment Area of the state.

Gunmen

It was learnt that the passengers were coming into Oyo State from Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State when their bus was stopped by the kidnappers.

It was gathered that some students were abducted in the same axis some few days earlier.

A resident of the area who confirmed the abduction to SaharaReporters on Friday said the road was becoming more dangerous.

"The incident happened close to our village here. We had yet to get the abducted students before this happened again.

"Those abducted were going to Igboora before the incident happened," he said.