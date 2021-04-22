Police Arrest Primary School Teacher For Sleeping With Male Pupils

The Oyo State police command on Thursday paraded a primary school teacher, Ebenezer Olawuyi for sleeping with two of his male pupils.

The 30-year-old, Olawuyi said he lured the pupils to his house to mark examination scripts for him and sodomised them.

The state command also paraded 33 others for armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking in the state.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Olawuyi said he didn't know what led him to sleeping with small boys instead of women.

He said, "I am doomed. I just slept with two boys. I had girlfriends while in school. I am not married yet. Both of the boys were my pupils. I invited the first one to help me mark my scripts at home with the consent of his parents while I slept with the second one in the classroom before school hours."

When asked how he convinced them not to tell their parents, Olawuyi said; "I told them that I want to have sex with them and they didn't argue. Both of them are between the ages of 11 and 14. I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits for them."

He further said the situation was giving him concern before his arrest because he didn't know what led him to it.

"I think it is the devil. I don't know what led me to this. I just lost my dad last week. I want the government to help me out of this," he said.