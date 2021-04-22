Police Arrest Primary School Teacher For Sleeping With Male Pupils

The 30-year-old, Olawuyi said he lured the pupils to his house to mark examination scripts for him and sodomised them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

The Oyo State police command on Thursday paraded a primary school teacher, Ebenezer Olawuyi for sleeping with two of his male pupils.  

The 30-year-old, Olawuyi said he lured the pupils to his house to mark examination scripts for him and sodomised them.

The state command also paraded 33 others for armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking in the state.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Olawuyi said he didn't know what led him to sleeping with small boys instead of women.

He said, "I am doomed. I just slept with two boys. I had girlfriends while in school. I am not married yet. Both of the boys were my pupils. I invited the first one to help me mark my scripts at home with the consent of his parents while I slept with the second one in the classroom before school hours."

When asked how he convinced them not to tell their parents, Olawuyi said; "I told them that I want to have sex with them and they didn't argue. Both of them are between the ages of 11 and 14. I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits for them."

He further said the situation was giving him concern before his arrest because he didn't know what led him to it. 

"I think it is the devil. I don't know what led me to this. I just lost my dad last week. I want the government to help me out of this," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Baba Ijesha For Allegedly Raping A Teenager For 7 Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Knock Police As Ex-BBNaija Housemate Moves With Four Armed Escorts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Launch Manhunt For Man Who Assaulted Traffic Officer In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill 25-year-old Amotekun Operative In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Ekiti Group Says Federal Varsity Registrar's Suspension Vindicates Youths, Accused Denies Allegations
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Detained in Hell: The Story Of Emeka Kennedy, Who Spent Months In SARS Detention
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Documents Show How Buhari’s Minister, Pantami, Muslim Leaders Vowed To Attack Christians, Make Plateau State Ungovernable
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News How Prophet Odumeje, Rita Edochie Humiliated Critically Ill Ada Jesus In Church Shortly Before Her Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Already Gone, Buhari Should Prepare To Kill Millions To Stop Them—Cleric
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Baba Ijesha For Allegedly Raping A Teenager For 7 Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal How Pantami, Other Muslim Leaders Planned To Assassinate Former Kaduna Governor, Yakowa, Family Members
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Instagram Comedian, Others Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News They're After Me But Can't Harm Me — Borno Cleric Who Exposed Pantami In A Letter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Declares Port Harcourt Businessman Wanted Over Alleged N125million Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion A Cold-blooded Beast Called Isa Pantami By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Stray Bullet Of Jubilant Soldiers Kills Mother-of-four In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Pantami: The Leopard And Its Unchanging Spots By Chief Mike Ozekhome
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad