Stray Bullet Of Jubilant Soldiers Kills Mother-of-four In Imo

Tragedy struck on Thursday evening along Owerri – Onitsha in Eziama Obiato Community in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State when one of the bullets fired by some jubilating soldiers at the army checkpoint at Ukwu Orji allegedly hit a woman in the community.

The 46- year-old mother of four and native of Umuagha village in Eziama Obiato community, Chikodi Ofoegbu, was said to be working on the farm when the bullet hit her.

According to The Nation, the incident caused panic as youths were reportedly gearing for protests.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers were rejoicing over the safe return of one of their colleagues, who was thought to have been killed during Easter Monday’s attack on the army checkpoint by gunmen.

The reappearance of the missing officer led to jubilation amongst the soldiers who started shooting sporadically, thanking God for the safe return of the soldier.

“Unfortunately, one of the bullets hit and killed the woman on her farm nearby. The woman was subsequently rushed to the general hospital, where she was confirmed dead,” the source said.

President General of the community, Goodluck Ebereowo, who confirmed the incident, said he had directed the head of security in the community to investigate the incident and get back to him for further action.

The Interim Management Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, John Eke, said he was awaiting official complaint from the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze Owerri, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, did not respond to calls and texts.