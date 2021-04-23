Activist Who Asked Ganduje Question On Dollar Video Alleges Threat To Life

Kabir Dakata, an activist who asked the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, a question on the dollar videos, has alleged threat to his life.

Dakata is one of the fiercest critics of the governor.

During a town hall session organised by the BBC Hausa, Dakata, the Executive Director of Center for Awareness on Justice and Accountability, CAJA, asked the governor why the issue of his alleged bribe was not investigated by the state anti-graft agency.

“No doubt the video is fake,” the governor said during the town hall in March, adding that “we are making some secret plans against those who released the videos.”

On October 15, 2018, DAILY NIGERIAN exclusively published a series of videos showing the governor collecting bribes from a contractor.

But Dakata, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said suspected assailants were stalking him.

“Some strange moves towards getting me, but all is well for now and will always be well, In shaa Allah,” he said.