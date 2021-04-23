Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted 77 persons at Libere village in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, April 21.

File Photo

According to AIT, village head of neighbouring Kalla, Aminu Na’Iri who confirmed the incident said eight members of a family, including the wife and children are among the abducted persons.

Libere village is located around a thick forest across River Kaduna from Kasuwan Magani Kalla village which makes it hard for security operatives to respond quickly to any attack in the area.

The incident is coming on the heels of bandits’ attack on Greenfield University along the Kaduna – Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, killing a staff member of the institution while several students were abducted.

Three of the abducted students were found dead on Friday. 
 

Saharareporters, New York

