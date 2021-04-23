BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Hometown Of Nigerian Acting Police Inspector-General In Yobe

Gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect are currently attacking Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state, military sources told SaharaReporters on Friday.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.



The town is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital and one of the border towns between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

It was gathered that the insurgents invaded the town with several gun trucks at about 6 pm.

The incident is coming few weeks after gunmen attacked the community, abducting three Nigerian Customs Service officers.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.