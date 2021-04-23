El-Rufai Wants Schools Built Near Military Camps To Curb Attacks By Bandits

The governor, who spoke during a programme on Nigerian Television Authority on Friday, said bandits' attacks on schools can be foiled if troops can get to the affected school within 30 minutes.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has advocated for the construction of schools near military camps to curb attacks by bandits in the state.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

According to El-Rufai, the state is working on measures to prevent further attacks, including ensuring budgetary allocations to fence schools.

The governor also said Kaduna needs more troops deployed in affected areas, as the security challenge is beyond what the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps can handle.

He said, “In our view in Kaduna, first (way to address the situation) is to ensure that schools are fenced, because, unless we fence schools, we will give easy access to criminals. So, fencing schools is very important, and that’s a budgetary item; you need money to build fences.

“The second is to have enough (security operatives) on (the) ground. We must have more civil defence (officers), more private security guards, more vigilante people in the schools, and watchtowers so that any threat of abduction can be seen in good time so that you can call for help.

“The third is to look at schools and to ensure that they are located no farther than 30 minutes from military installations because what we are facing with the bandits is beyond the capacity of civil defence and police. We need the army, the air force and navy special forces.

“We have looked at the pattern of abduction in Kaduna and Zamfara, and have come to a conclusion along with armed forces that if the army, air force and navy special forces can get to the location of the schools within 30 minutes, their (bandits’) operations can be foiled.

“Another thing that we have noticed is that these bandits attack rural schools. They often operate at night and they prefer boarding schools. So, that reduces the number of schools we have to protect.”

Meanwhile, gunmen on Tuesday abducted some students and killed a staff member during an attack on a private university in the state.

The school, Green Field University, is located along the Kaduna–Abuka Highway in the Chikun Local Government Area. 

It is also the first private university in the state and was established three years ago. 

