Kano Government To Establish Centre For Hermaphrodites

The Kano State Government is considering creating a hermaphrodite centre for people with intersex complications in the state.

A hermaphrodite is a person with both male and female sex organs or other sexual characteristics.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s spokesman, Abba Anwar, in a statement disclosed that the project would be executed in partnership with the TETFund Centre of Excellence of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

Anwar said Ganduje made the disclosure on Wednesday during a visit of seven people from the UDUS centre who successfully underwent surgical operations, fully funded by the state government.

The seven people were received at a special session of the State Executive Council, People’s Gazette learnt.

The governor narrated that the state government has started institutionalising the process and intervention to “establish a similar centre in Kano, in partnership with the Centre of Excellence, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.”

“Our concern is always the health and happiness of our people,” Anwar quoted the state governor.

He said, “Kano state government was worried when we got information that there was one person with that intersex problem. We also learned that the person needed assistance for a surgical operation.

“We quickly intervened and took the patient to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. We then ordered a search for other similar cases in the state.

“We got six other cases, whom we also sent to UDUS, Centre of Excellence. Alhamdulillah all of them were successfully operated,” the government spokesperson said.

He described Kano as the most populated state in the country that would likely have such health issues, especially in the highly populated areas.